VEDO Releases His New Album “Next Chapter” (Stream)

Multi-platinum selling R&B sensation VEDO has just released his much anticipated eighth studio album “Next Chapter” via Empire.

The 14-track project includes collaborations from top producers and songwriters in addition to the spontaneous link up with singer Rotimi for their island infused R&B track “No Worries” followed by singles; “Spinn on You” and “Your Love is All I Need”.

Notable producers on this project include Troy Taylor, B.A.M., PK, and songwriter Felly. VEDO shares about the project:

“My eighth studio album for me symbolizes victory, prosperity and overcoming obstacles in my life and in my career. I had to work really hard to get to where I am today and this project is a poetic reminder that music isn’t work, It’s fun. I’m proud of this project and can’t wait for my fans to experience it.”

“Next Chapter” is available on all major streaming platforms.