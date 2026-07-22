Victoria Monét Announces New Album “Frequency Of Love” + Releases New Single “Reach Out”

Three-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Victoria Monét has officially announced her upcoming album, Frequency of Love, scheduled for release on October 2 via Lovett Music/RCA Records. To coincide with the album announcement, Monét has released her latest single, “Reach Out.”

Produced by frequent collaborators Kaytranada and D’Mile, “Reach Out” pairs catchy harmonies with bold, feminine confidence, delivering a direct and empowering message to a love interest.

The single is accompanied by a highly choreographed, performance-driven music video directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dave Meyers. Featuring intricate routines choreographed by Sean Bankhead, the visual puts Monét’s dynamic range as both a top-tier vocalist and dancer front and center.

“Reach Out” marks the continuation of a highly successful 2026 for the R&B star. The track follows the release of her earlier single, “Let Me,” which successfully climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart this past June.

The new music and album announcement arrive on the heels of a major live performance milestone for Monét, who recently wrapped up a triumphant supporting slot on Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour across the United Kingdom and Europe this summer.

Frequency of Love will serve as the official follow-up to Monét’s critically acclaimed, GRAMMY-winning JAGUAR II, and its subsequent 2024 deluxe edition. After kicking off the year with a string of major achievements, Monét is poised to enter this new musical chapter and deliver a powerful finish to 2026.

“Reach Out” is available now across all digital streaming platforms, and the official music video can be viewed on Monét’s YouTube channel.