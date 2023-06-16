Victoria Monet Releases New Single “On My Mama”

R&B sensation Victoria Monet returns with the brand new single “On My Mama” via Lovett Music/RCA Records. The new summer anthem is expected to appear on her forthcoming sophomore album “Jaguar II”.

Victoria runs through positive affirmations on the track which samples the 2000s hip-hop Chalie Boy song, “I Look Good”. The song was produced by Jamil “Deputy” Pierr and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman. She adds:

“On My Mama is the soundtrack to positive affirmations! Singing the lyrics about yourself will change your frequency and elevate a positive mental state. The words speak not only to physical features but to a feeling too because I believe when you feel good, you look even better! Give yourself the words you need to hear because it’s true – you look good! There’s no one like you and that’s on ya mama. Enjoy being yourself witcha fine ass!”

“Jaguar II” will arrive in Summer 2023 and also feature the previously released singles “Party Girls” featuring Buju Banton and “Smoke” featuring Lucky Daye.