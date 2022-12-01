Vivian Green Releases New Holiday EP “Spread The Love” Produced By Kwame

Check out the new holiday EP from Vivian Green called “Spread the Love”. The five song project was produced by her frequent collaborator Kwame and was inspired by the BET Networks film “Holiday Hideaway”.

The project arrives via the SRG/ILS Group in partnership with Make Noise Recordings. The BET Networks film “Holiday Hideaway” is also currently airing on all BET properties.

You can check out the visualizer for the lead single below. Vivian adds:

“While I didn’t grow up celebrating Christmas, I’ve always loved the euphoric melodies and freedoms in the song structure of holiday music. I am a songwriter and that means I essentially should be able to write about anything. When writing “Spread the Love” I was intentional about including the three cultural holidays of the season because it hasn’t been done enough. There’s something beautiful about acknowledging different cultures in one space. I truly enjoyed assisting in helping to energize someone else’s story in the film “Holiday Hideaway”, and as bonus, I’m excited to release this EP.”

This is the first project from Vivian Green since she released her latest album “Love Absolute” in 2020.