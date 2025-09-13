Voices Of Fire & Pharrell Release New Album “Ophanim” (Stream)

The acclaimed choir Voices of Fire and multi-talented artist Pharrell Williams have released a new pop album, “OPHANIM”, available now via Warner Records. The album is a follow-up to their 2023 collaboration, “JOY (Unspeakable).”

The lead single, “Miracle Worker,” which was first featured at the Louis Vuitton SS26 Runway Show, highlights the choir’s powerful vocals backed by Williams’ signature production. The album, recorded in Virginia Beach and Paris, includes a notable roster of collaborators, such as John Legend, Teddy Swims, Quavo, Tori Kelly, CeeLo Green, and Zacardi Cortez.

Led by Bishop Ezekiel Williams, the Virginia-based choir rose to prominence with the Netflix docuseries *Voices of Fire*. The group is known for its ability to blend genres and deliver soul-stirring performances.

To celebrate the release, Voices of Fire and Pharrell Williams are scheduled to perform live in Vatican City on September 13th for a special event titled *Grace for the World*. This performance, directed by Williams and Andrea Bocelli, will be the first concert ever to be held in St. Peter’s Square.