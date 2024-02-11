Wanmor Releases New Single “Baby”

R&B sensations Wanmor have kicked off 2024 with the release of their new single “Baby”. The group is currently signed to Mary J. Blige’s Beautiful Life Productions, Inc. and 300 Entertainment.

The track’s smooth soundscape hinges on a mesmerizing synth loop and head-nodding beat. Against this backdrop, the members trade heartfelt vocals back-and-forth, alternating between towering high register and smooth crooning.

“Baby” was produced by Hitmaka and The Breed.

Last year, WanMor soared with the self-titled debut, WanMor EP.

Stay tuned for a whole lot more from WanMor soon.