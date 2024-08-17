Wanmor Releases New Single “The One”

R&B sensations Wanmor have just unveiled another new single called “The One” via Mary J. Blige’s Beautiful Life Productions, Inc. and 300 Entertainment.

The song was produced by Hitmaka, Tariq Beats, & Paul Cabbin. The track channels the spirit of nineties R&B with its sultry throwback bounce. Simultaneously, the brothers lock into a smooth back-and-forth punctuated by sky-high falsetto teeming with emotion.

The new single is the follow up to their cover of Tevin Campbell’s “Alone With You.”

The group continues to make their mark as breakout sensations in the R&B genre. Stay tuned for much more.