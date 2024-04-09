Wanmor Releases New Cover Of Tevin Campbell’s Song “Alone With You”

Emerging R&B sensations Wanmor have just released their soulful cover of the Tevin Campbell classic “Alone With You”. The song is their latest release via Mary J. Blige’s Beautiful Life Productions, Inc. and 300 Entertainment.

The Mary J Blige produced track features warm synths wrap around a smooth drumbeat punctuated by electric guitar. Akin to passing the torch, the boys ignite “Alone With You” with the blessing of Campbell and Blige’s inimitable creative touch.

This is the follow up to the group’s previous release “Baby”.

Each move has put them one step closer, notching a nomination in the category of “Best Group” at the 2023 BET Awards and nominations for “Best New Artist” & “Best Group” at the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards. Closing out a busy 2023 with “Please Don’t Go” produced by Mary J. Blige.