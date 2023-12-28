Wanmor Releases New Single “Please Don’t Go”

Check out the brand new single from emerging R&B group WanMor called “Please Don’t Go”.

The group have also released a visual to accompany the song.

The quartet of blood brothers, Big Boy [19], Chulo [18], Tyvas [16], and Rocco [13] are currently working on their forthcoming full-length debut for Mary J. Blige’s Beautiful Life Productions, Inc. and 300 Entertainment.

Their self-titled WanMor EP released during 2023 and was a hit among R&B lovers. It featured the hit single “Every Pretty Girl In The City”.

