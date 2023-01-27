Wanmor Share New Single “Mine”

R&B sensations Wanmor have just unveiled their brand new single “Mine”. The group are currently signed to Mary J. Blige’s new label “Beautiful Life Productions” and 300 Entertainment.

The new single finds the group showcasing their impressive interplay as they trade melodies over bouncy upbeat production. “Mine” effortlessly meshes R&B of years past along with the current sound of the genre.

About the song, WanMor add:

“‘Mine’ is about our feelings for the girl we always wanted. Being impressed by her in every way and wanting to tell everybody.”

The group are currently working towards the release of their upcoming debut EP. The first offering from the group was the standout single “Every Pretty Girl In The City” which came out in 2022.