The Top 10 Best Timbaland Produced R&B Songs

With a resume of hits like Timbaland’s, it’s nearly impossible to come up with a top 10 list of his best songs. With his music changing production with each album he touches, he’s made his mark in the music industry and doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all. From creating hits with R&B artists like Ginuwine and Aaliyah to shocking the world by collaborating with the likes of Nelly Furtado, Madonna and Demi Lovato, you’d be hard pressed to think of another producer who has an impact like Timbo has had. We took on the task of what we felt were the Top 10 Best R&B Songs he has produced regardless of if they were singles or not.

Here is our list of the top Timbaland produced songs you may have missed.

Honorable Mention:

-Aaliyah – 4 Page Letter (from the “One in a Million” album)

-Aaliyah – If Your Girl Only Knew (from the “One in a Million” album)

-Aaliyah – Try Again (from the “Romeo Must Die” soundtrack)

-Bobby V. – Anonymous (from the “Special Occasion” album)

-Brandy – I Tried (from the “Afrodisiac” album)

-Destiny’s Child – Say My Name (Remix featuring Static Major) (from the “Say My Name” CD single)

-Destiny’s Child – Get On the Bus (from the “Writings on the Wall” album)

-Ginuwine – I’ll Do Anything/I’m Sorry (from the “Ginuwine…The Bachelor” album)

-Ginuwine – Same Ol G (from the “100% Ginuwine album)

-Jamie Foxx – Can I Take U Home (from the “Unpredictable” album)

-Jennifer Lopez – He’ll Be Back (from the “Rebirth” album)

-Justin Timberlake – My Love (from the “FutureSex/LoveSounds” album)

-Justin Timberlake – What Goes Around (from the “FutureSex/LoveSounds” album)

-Justin Timberlake – Suit & Tie (featuring Jay-Z) (from “The 20/20 Experience” album)

-Keri Hilson – Intuition (from the “In a Perfect World…” album)

-Kiley Dean – Keep It Movin’ (from the “Simple Girl” album)

-Kiley Dean – Make Me a Song (from the “Simple Girl” album)

-Missy Elliott – Take Away (featuring Ginuwine & Tweet) (from the “Miss E… So Addictive” album)

-Nelly Furtado – Say It Right (from the “Loose” album)

-Omarion – Ice Box (from the “21” album)

-SWV – Can We? (featuring Missy Elliott) (from the “Release Some Tension” album)

-Playa & Ginuwine – Joy (from the “Welcome to Our World” album)

-Playa – Top of the World (from the “Cheers 2 U” album)

-Solange – Get Together (from the “Solo Star” album)

-Tweet – Call Me (from the “Southern Hummingbird” album)

-Total – Trippin (featuring Missy Elliott) (from the “Kima, Keisha & Pam” album)

-Total – What About Us (from the “Soul Food” soundtrack)