Ledisi Releases New Single “Perfect Stranger” With Kenny Lattimore, Announces New Album “Good Life”

In an exciting announcement, musical sensation Ledisi has announced that she will release her 11th album “Good Life” on March 1st via Listen Back Entertainment/BMG.

A testament to Ledisi’s evolution as an artist, this musical offering promises a unique blend of soulful sounds and lyrical depth.

Included on the album is the previously released #1 single “I Need To Know”, as well as recently released “Sell Me No Dreams”.

The album will feature writing and production from her frequent creative partner Rex Rideout, as well as Camper, Ray Keys, and Cory Henry. Out today is the new single “Perfect Stranger” with Kenny Lattimore.

The release of the album will coincide with her previously announced “The Good Life” tour kicking off on March 6th. The tour will make 27 stops and also include Raheem DeVaughn & BJ the Chicago Kid.

“Good Life” is a celebration of Ledisi’s artistic journey, encapsulating the myriad emotions and experiences that define the human spirit. With her signature blend of soul, R&B, and jazz influences, Ledisi continues pushing contemporary music’s boundaries.

Ledisi “Good Life” Tracklisting

1. Good Life

2. Magic

3. I Need to Know

4. Sell Me No Dreams

5. Stay Here Tonight

6. Like It Was

7. Perfect Stranger ft. Kenny Lattimore

8. Quality Time ft. Butcher Brown

9. Keep You in Mind

10. Choose Me

11. Me and You Ain’t Good

12. Good Year

13. Hello Love