112 Delay EP Release To Call Attention to Social Injustice

Today is the day we were to receive the long awaited return EP from 112. However, the group has a bigger mission in mind as they postpone the release of the project to instead call attention to the social injustice we are currently facing in the country.

The new EP called “112 Forever: Slim & Mike” was the anticipated return from the legendary group which now is made up of just the two members who carry on the legacy. Our excitement for the release was heightened when we heard the new single “For Us” just last week.

However, we commend the group for the action they are taking and can surely wait another week for the release of the EP on September 4th. You can view the official statement from the group in the image above as they take a powerful stand. Much respect to 112.