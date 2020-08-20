112 Set Release Date for Upcoming EP “112 Forever: Slim & Mike”

Legendary group 112 have just officially announced their long anticipated new project “112 Forever: Slim & Mike” EP. The EP will release on August 28th, 2020 and feature the music of Mike and Slim who now represent the group following the departure of Q. Parker and Daron Jones.

The group have also announced a new single called “For Us” which touches on racial injustice, unity and endurance. The video for the song was filmed in the group’s hometown of Atlanta and is a dance driven anthem promoting black love and the need for equality.

Mike and Slim add:

“We’re in a period where everyone gives up. Right now, we need everyone to stick together and continue this fight. If we’re going to do this thing, everybody’s got to be involved and it’s got to be ‘For Us’. We’re not politicians, we’re musicians, and this is our way of taking a stand.”

The new music follows the previous single release “Spend it All” which came out last month. 112 are also looking to film a music video for the next single “Looking for Love” later this month.

Also in case you missed it, we recently caught up with Slim of 112 for an interview to discuss what to expect on this project as well as the group’s legendary legacy.