The Top 10 Best Songs by 112

In the latest edition of our Top 10 Best Songs by an artist series we dig into the songs and albums of 112. It’s always a good time to revisit the discography of 112 since the group’s timeless legacy continues to have an impact today.

112 emerged in the mid 90’s as a product of Puff Daddy’s Bad Boy Records and went on to record five albums until disbanding over a decade later. The group came back together a few years later to release their sixth album “Q, Mike, Slim, Daron” but have broken up again in the past year or so.

Without further ado, here is the list of what we consider to be The Top 10 Best 112 Songs.

Only You (featuring The Notorious B.I.G. & Mase)

“Only You” was the first single released by 112, and the Bad Boy remix of the song featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase is a real standout.

Cupid

A timeless r&b ballad and one of the best of the 90’s, not much more to add.

I Will Be There

There are so many great songs on 112’s self titled debut album, but “I Will Be There”is one of the best.

Love Me (featuring Ma$e)

The first single released from the group’s sophomore album “Room112”, it featured Bad Boy labelmate Ma$e.

Anywhere (featuring Lil’ Zane)

“Anywhere” became a big hit for 112 after they released it as the second single from the “Room112” album.

Love You Like I Did

Going to the “Room112” album once again, “Love You Like I Did” was the best that album had to offer.

It’s Over Now

The first single released on the “Part III” album and 112’s first number one single.

Peaches & Cream

The group found crossover success with the massive hit “Peaches & Cream” which has become their biggest hit to date.

Smile

“Smile” is an overlooked album cut produced by Tim & Bob on 112’s third album “Part III”.

Nowhere

An overlooked gem from the group’s fifth album, “Nowhere” featured production from Bryan-Michael Cox and Jermaine Dupri.

Honorable Mention:

Come See Me (featuring Mr. Cheeks) (from the “112” album)

Crazy Over You (from the “Room112” album)

Your Letter (from the “Room112″ album)

Caught Up (from the Part III” album)

Right Here for You (from the “Hot & Wet album)

U Already Know (from the “Pleasure & Pain” album)

God Knows (from the “Pleasure & Pain” album)

Dangerous Games (from the “Q, Mike, Slim, Daron” album)

Both of Us (featuring Jagged Edge) (from the “Q, Mike, Slim, Daron” album)