Adrian Marcel Releases New Project “RNBAY SZN” (Stream)

R&B sensation Adrian Marcel has just released his much anticipated new project “RNBAY SZN”, via RnBay Music Collective.

The project sees Marcel teaming up with long time collaborator Sonny B. of CRSB to handle the production. With this project, Marcel set out on a mission to create an R&B sound that pays homage to the distinctive vibe of his hometown Bay Area, a region renowned for its unique dialect and approach to love and life.

Veteran rapper E40 was tagged for the project’s lead single “Bip City”, while Marcel’s longtime collaborator Jane Handcock joins him on “So Good”.

Each track from RNBAY SZN embodies a facet of the Bay Area’s culture, from Bip City’s homage to regional legends like Keak-da-sneak and Mac Dre to the emotionally transparent Lovin Me, which ensures the essence of R&B remains at the project’s core. Marcel invites listeners to expect an authentic journey through the sounds and stories of the Bay, promising a blend of growth, authenticity, and infectious vibes that resonate with the nuances of relationships and the essence of feeling good. RNBAY SZN isn’t just an album; it’s an invitation to experience the soul of the Bay Area.

Get into the full spectrum of Bay Area-born sound with RNBAY SZN from Adrian Marcel & Sonny B.