Adrian Marcel Releases New Single “Slide”

Check out the brand new single from Bay Area R&B sensation Adrian Marcel called “Slide”.

The song is set to be included on his upcoming project “RNB SZN II”. This is the follow up to the original “RNB SZN” which released last year.

“Slide” resulted from a creative collaboration between Adrian Marcel, Sonny B., and Anthony Francisco, who contributed his electric guitar skills to the track. The song’s origin story is as captivating as the single, born out of an impromptu jam during rehearsal. What started as a casual conversation quickly became a musical journey, with the track coming together in 15 minutes. Adrian and Sonny B. aimed to craft a song that resonates deeply with audiences, both when sung and spoken, capturing the essence of RnBay’s authentic storytelling.

Stay tuned for the upcoming project!