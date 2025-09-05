Adrian Marcel Releases New Single “Swoop”

Adrian Marcel has released a new single titled “Swoop.” The song marks another addition to his recent string of single releases this year, following tracks like “Slide” and “Just Like You.”

The song is a laid-back, smooth R&B track with a mellow vibe, leaning into the “RnBay” sound that Adrian Marcel has been cultivating—a blend of R&B with the Bay Area’s classic hyphy and hip-hop influences.

Marcel has been promoting the song on his social media, with fans praising its classic R&B feel and calling it a “banger.”

“Swoop” is part of a new creative period for Marcel as he continues to independently release music and build on his signature sound.