Adrian Marcel Returns With New Single “In My Bag” (Stream)

R&B singer Adrian Marcel is back with his new single “In My Bag”. The smooth mid tempo is just another winner from the Bay Area crooner. The single is the second single from his upcoming EP “Marcel” He previously released the single “I Gotchu (End of the Day)”.

We spoke to Adrian last year to talk about his plans musically including his upcoming album “2B Honest”. This is what he had to say about the album which is still being worked on: