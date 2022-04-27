After 7 Share Video For “No Place Like You” (Remix)

R&B Group After 7 share the visual for a remix version to their latest single “No Place Like You”.

The stunning ballad features an accompanying video with footage lifted from one of their recent live performances of the song. The group had released a video for the original version of the song in December. The original music video was directed by famed director, Derek Blanks and the remix video was directed by Christopher Lewis.

“No Place Like You” was originally included on the group’s recently released album “Unfinished Business”.

The song has reached the Top 10 on the Adult R&B Radio Charts as the group continues to dominate that format.

After 7 are currently on their “Unfinished Business” tour which will have them on the road throughout the Summer in support of the recently released album.