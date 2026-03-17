Alex Isley Celebrates Her Hometown Los Angeles On New Single “Westside”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Alex Isley has released her latest single, “Westside,” a nostalgic homage to her Los Angeles roots. The track serves as the final preview of her highly anticipated major-label debut album, When The City Sleeps, scheduled for release on March 20 via Free Lunch/Warner Records.

“Westside” explores the cultural and atmospheric essence of urban Los Angeles, blending breezy percussion with Isley’s signature vocal arrangements. Produced to evoke the “golden hour” of the Pacific Coast Highway, the record transitions Isley into a more cinematic R&B soundscape, focusing on themes of memory and motion.

The upcoming project, When The City Sleeps, is described as a cohesive late-night concept album. It builds upon the narrative groundwork established in her acclaimed 2025 EP, WHEN, expanding on motifs of intimacy and the duality of a city that Isley suggests “feels most alive when it’s still.”

The album features a range of sonic textures, from the emotional depth of “Sweetest Lullabye” to the focus track “Maybe Again.” Industry critics, including Rolling Stone, have recently lauded Isley’s ability to transform personal storytelling into immersive, mood-rich experiences.

Since her self-produced debut, Love/Art Memoirs, Isley has transitioned from an underground favorite to a refined voice in contemporary R&B. Her career has been defined by high-profile collaborations with industry titans such as Raphael Saadiq and Robert Glasper, as well as a widely celebrated NPR Tiny Desk performance.

With the arrival of When The City Sleeps, Isley solidifies her standing in the genre, offering a project that is both a personal letter to her hometown and a milestone in her evolving artistry.