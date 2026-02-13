Alex Isley Releases New Single “Sweetest Lullaby” + Announces Upcoming Album “When The City Sleeps”

Acclaimed R&B singer-songwriter Alex Isley has officially announced her major label debut album, When The City Sleeps, set for release on March 20, 2026. Issued via Free Lunch Records and Warner Records, the project is described as an ode to her Los Angeles hometown.

Ahead of the full project, the Grammy-nominated artist has released her new single, “Sweetest Lullaby,” which arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day. “Sweetest Lullaby” showcases the intimate sonic universe Isley has cultivated over the past decade. Built around a gentle guitar loop, the track highlights her signature “honeyed runs” and velvety vocals.

The album follows a prolific 2025, which saw the release of her critically acclaimed EP, WHEN. Isley further solidified her momentum with a standout NPR Tiny Desk concert last summer, performing fan favorites such as “Mic On” and “Thank You For A Lovely Time”.

Isley’s prestige continues to grow within the industry. She was recently nominated for Outstanding Female Artist at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, standing alongside major icons like Teyana Taylor and SZA.

Since her self-produced debut in 2012, Isley has evolved into a formidable creative force through:

High-Profile Collaborations: Most recently, a soul-drenched rendition of “Thank You For A Lovely Time” featuring Grammy winner Raphael Saadiq.

Live Excellence: A “full-circle” Tiny Desk performance that included a surprise appearance by Masego.

Deep Intention: A writing style that dives into themes of womanhood and emotional transparency.

As anticipation builds for When The City Sleeps, Isley remains a leading voice for a new generation of soul music, carrying her family’s legendary musical lineage into a bold new chapter.

When The City Sleeps Tracklist:

1. Holding On

2. Ms. Goody Two Shoes

3. Alone

4. Moonlight On Vermont

5. Mic On

6. Westside

7. Chamomile

8. Hands

9. Starry Eyes

10. When The City Sleeps

11. PCH (feat. Syd)

12. Sweetest Lullabye

13. Fool’s Gold

14. Thank You For A Lovely Time

15. Maybe Again