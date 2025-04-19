Alex Isley Releases New EP “When” (Stream)

R&B sensation Alex Isley has invites listeners deeper into her sonic universe with the release of her new EP “When” via Free Lunch Records / Warner Records.

The project finds Alex Isley at her most refined and is all about soulful vulnerability and sensual restraint.

The seven-track project includes the hypnotic focus track “Mic On,” produced by GRAMMY®-winning artist Kaytranada, and showcases production from the acclaimed Camper, adding new layers of texture and intention to Alex’s signature sound.

“When” also features the previously released singles “Hands” and “Ms. Goody Two Shoes”, both of which released earlier this year.

Alex shares about the EP:

“WHEN is an exploration of love, identity, intimacy, and emotional growth—it’s a collection of some of my deepest thoughts, dreams, and memories, and the beginning of me leaning more into my sensuality.”

The new EP follows Alex’s joint album, I Left My Heart In Ladera (2023), with producer and musician Terrace Martin.