Alex Isley Releases New Single “Ms. Goody Two Shoes” + Announces Upcoming “When” EP

R&B Songstress Alex Isley has just announced that her new EP “When” will release on April 18th via Free Lunch Records / Warner Records.

Isley gives fans another taste of the project with the release of the new single “Ms. Good Two Shoes”, which playfully blurs the line between mysterious allure and a fearless attitude.

“Ms. Goody Two Shoes” arrives on the heels of “Hands,” Alex’s debut single under newly-minted imprint Free Lunch Records. It marked the first taste of her upcoming EP, providing a window into the singer-songwriter’s exceptional artistry.

When follows Alex’s joint album, I Left My Heart In Ladera (2023), with producer and musician Terrace Martin. The collaborative release earned Alex her first Billboard entry, debuting at No. 2 on the Contemporary Jazz Albums chart.