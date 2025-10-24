Alex Isley Releases “Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk” EP (Stream)

GRAMMY®-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Alex Isley releases her official live album, “Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk” EP, out now via Warner Records.

The nine-track collection, available on all streaming platforms for the first time, captures the soul and spirit of her viral June 2025 Tiny Desk concert, which has already garnered over 648K YouTube views.

The EP features full-bodied live performances of three tracks from her recently acclaimed “WHEN” EP: “Mic On,” “Hands,” and “Thank You For A Lovely Time.” The collection’s undeniable highlight is an incendiary and irresistible rendition of her signature collaboration “Good & Plenty,” for which global phenomenon Masego notably joined her on stage for a definitive live duet.

“Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk” is a testament to Isley’s star-power and talent, following the success of her seven-track “WHEN” EP. That project was a masterclass in soulful vulnerability, featuring the hypnotic focus track “Mic On” (produced by GRAMMY®-winner Kaytranada) and production from the acclaimed Camper.

Isley continues to build on a remarkable career that includes her joint album with Terrace Martin, “I Left My Heart In Ladera” (2023), which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Albums chart.