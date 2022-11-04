Alicia Keys Releases Her First Holiday Album “Santa Baby” (Stream)

Legendary singer Alicia Keys has just released her first holiday album “Santa Baby” via Alicia Keys Records exclusively on Apple Music in spatial audio.

Along with the album release, Keys also released the video for first single “December Back 2 June”. You can watch the video below.

“Santa Baby” is an 11-track album features Keys’ soulful, raw, fresh reimagining of seven beloved holiday classics as well as four original songs including “December Back 2 June, “You Don’t Have To Be Alone,” “Old Memories On Xmas,” and “Not Even The King.” You can hear her take on holiday favorites like “Santa Baby”, “Christmas Time Is Here”, Favorite Things”, and more.