Alicia Keys Shares Rare Kanye West Produced Remix to Her Hit Song “If I Aint Got You”

Well this was certainly unexpected! Alicia Keys surprises her fans by unleashing a special unreleased remix to her 2004 hit single “If I Aint Got You” produced by Kanye West.

This version of the song includes that signature soulful, sample heavy Kanye West production that he had so much success with in this era.

The original version of “If I Aint Got You” was the second single from Alicia Key’s sophomore album “The Diary Of Alicia Keys” from 2003. You may remember that Kanye West also produced the first single from that album “You Don’t Know My Name”. (Did you know the R&B group Playa recorded a song with that production first?)

You may also remember the first remix of the song featured Usher.

Digging a little deeper into the history of this song, we find it was initially included on a bonus disc on European and Asian versions of the album.

This is just a little something to hold Alicia Keys fans over until she can release her upcoming album “Alicia”. The release has been postponed a bit due to the global pandemic. You can check out her latest single “Underdog” in the meantime.