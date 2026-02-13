Alvin Garrett Announces Upcoming Album “Talk To Her Like This”

Grammy-nominated recording artist and songwriter Alvin Garrett has officially announced the upcoming release of his fifth studio album, Talk To Her Like This, scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026.

Executive produced by Garrett and produced by Gerald Langford, the ten-track project is described as a classic R&B body of work that emphasizes soulful sincerity and intentional storytelling. The album draws inspiration from Garrett’s upbringing and the lessons in chivalry he observed from his father.

“This album is the embodiment of those lessons of love wrapped and delivered with simple, soulful, and sensual sincerity,” Garrett stated. “I just wanted to make an R&B album that could be the soundtrack for the kind of love we should all aspire to.”

The project arrives amid significant momentum for the Birmingham native. His recent single, “Roll Slide Roll,” recently climbed to No. 24 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. The track follows his 2023 success, “‘Til I Get Back To You,” which reached No. 15 on the Billboard R&B charts.

Talk To Her Like This Tracklist:

All Night

Roll Slide Roll

Every Little Thing

You Give Me Life

Constitutional

When You Step Away

Talk To Her Like This

Can I Just Lay

Babies

Until You

Garrett’s career spans 25 years with songwriting credits for major artists including Kelly Rowland, Joe, Fantasia, and Ruben Studdard. His impact extends beyond the studio; in 2024, he received the Presidential Medal of Honor for his work with The Write Life, a songwriting therapy program for at-risk and justice-involved youth.

The artist is currently performing “Songs in the Key of AG,” a live experience that blends his original Southern R&B sound with tributes to the music of Al Green.