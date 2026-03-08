Alvin Garrett Releases New Album “Talk To Her Like This” (Stream)

Renowned songwriter and R&B artist Alvin Garrett has officially released his fifth studio album, Talk To Her Like This, across all major streaming platforms. The 10-track project, executive produced by Garrett, marks a sophisticated return to intentional storytelling and “romantic maturity” within the Southern soul tradition.

Garrett, a Birmingham native with a 25-year career, is widely recognized for penning hits for R&B stalwarts such as Joe, Kelly Rowland, Fantasia, and Ruben Studdard. With this latest release, he shifts the focus inward, presenting what he describes as a “vocal journal” centered on emotional intelligence and vulnerability.

The album arrives as Garrett’s lead single, “Roll Slide Roll,” continues its ascent on the Billboard R&B charts. The track has been noted for reintroducing traditional Southern soul elements to a contemporary audience, evoking the atmosphere of heritage skating rinks and community gatherings.

Beyond his commercial success—including the 2023 hit “Til I Get Back To You,” which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard R&B charts—Garrett’s influence extends into civic leadership.

In 2024, Garrett was awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden. The distinction recognized his work with The Write Life, a songwriting therapy initiative for at-risk and justice-involved youth, operated in partnership with the nonprofit Dannon Project.

“To me, R&B music has always been a surrogate voice for our deeply human experiences,” said Garrett. “I just hope that Talk To Her Like This becomes the project that people gravitate to when they need a little assistance telling someone how much they love them.”

Garrett is currently touring his live experience, “Songs in the Key of AG,” a tribute that bridges the catalog of the legendary Al Green with Garrett’s own original compositions. The show highlights the stylistic parallels between the two artists, rooted in a blend of soul, gospel, and blues.

With five studio albums and a recent Stellar Award nomination for “Song of the Year,” Garrett continues to position himself as a pivotal voice in the preservation and evolution of modern soul music.