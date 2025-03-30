Amerie Returns With New Single “Mine”

Amerie makes her much anticipated return to new music with the release of her new single “Mine”. This is her first new music in nearly seven years, and it sets the stage for the arrival of her anxiously awaited sixth full-length album—coming soon.

“Mine” was produced by legendary hitmaker Troy Taylor. On the track, a bassline thumps like a heartbeat beneath her impassioned verses. She flaunts her instantly recognizable high register on the chantable chorus. A video to accompany the song will be arriving soon.

This is the first new music from Amerie since she released the double EP “4AM Mulholland”/”After 4 AM” back in 2018.

Outside of her musical artistry, she notably founded Amerie’s Book Club, spotlighting diverse perspectives and voiced and hosted conversations with both breaking authors and poets as well as Pulitzer Prize-winning writers. She also authored the children’s picture book You Will Do Great Things and will unveil her debut novel This Is Not a Ghost Story via William Morrow/Harper Collins, set to publish June 10, 2025.

Speaking on the new album, she adds:

“I wanted the album to soundtrack a great love. I wanted the album to feel like what it is to be in love or make a person who isn’t want to be fully and completely in love.”

Stay tuned for much more from Amerie in 2025.

