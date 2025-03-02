Angie Stone Has Passed Away At The Age Of 63

Beloved veteran R&B singer/songwriter Angie Stone has passed away on March 1st, 2025 at the age of 63.

Stone died in a fatal car accident while traveling with members of her band back to Atlanta following a gig that took place the night before in Mobile, AL.

Her children shared the following statement following her passing:

“Never in a million years did we ever expect to get this horrible news. Our mom is and will always be our everything. We are still trying to process and are completely heartbroken,” Diamond Stone and Michael Archer.

The shocking news comes after she released her 10th and now final solo album “Love Language” in 2023. She originally kicked off her solo career back in 1999 with the album “Black Diamond” which yielded the hit single “No More Rain (In This Cloud)”.

In 2001, she signed with J. Records and released her second consecutive Gold album, “Mahogany Soul”. That album yield two more big hits in “Brotha” and “Wish I Didn’t Miss You”.

Prior to starting her solo career, Stone was a part of the R&B group Vertical Hold in the early 90’s.

Angie Stone is survived by her two children, Diamond Stone and Michael Archer, grandchildren, family members and adoring fans across the globe.

Photo Courtesy of The SRG-ILS Group