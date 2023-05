Legendary R&B singer Angie Stone returns with the release of her brand new album “Love Language”.

The new album is a statement of Angie’s historic past, legendary present, and iconic future.

Featured on the project is the first single “The Gym” featuring Musiq Soulchild.

This is the first new full length album from Angie Stone since she released “Full Circle” back in 2019. This is her tenth album overall.