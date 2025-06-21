Anna Moore Releases New Single “My Own Worst Enemy”

Anna Moore has been one of our favorite independent artists to follow for years, and she returns with the smooth and soulful new single “My Own Worst Enemy”.

In her own words, here is her inspiration for the song:

I started writing this record about a year ago. Everything I wrote about in that song is exactly what I feel/went through. So very often I’m in my own head, ruminating about past decisions, where my life is, etc. Inside I’m screaming but on the outside I have to show that everything is fine. I have to be ok for my daughter, I have to be ok at work, just in general you have to appear ok. It takes a toll on you. Eventually that sadness took over so much that I just started to break down. I needed to get closer to God. I needed to call on Jesus. Slowly I’ve been climbing out of that self defeatist hole. I’m praying that this song whether it reaches just one person, that they can relate to it. It’s painful when you feel like there’s no one who will understand you. Build a relationship with God. He understands and He heals.

All of her previously released music is also worth checking out, including all that you’ll find on this site. Her most recent project is the EP “The Light”.