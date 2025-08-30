Anthony Hamilton Links Up With Omari Hardwick For Collaborative Album “Pages” (Stream)

Anthony Hamilton and Omari Hardwick come together for the new collaborative album “Pages”.

The project is filled with raw emotion and southern soul, as spoken word meets melody. “Pages” is a tale of love legacy, and lyrical storytelling.

It was shared on social media about the project:

This is more than music. It’s spoken word woven into soul, storytelling layered over melody. Every track feels like opening a new chapter, each page pulling you deeper into the journey. It’s heartfelt, it’s raw, it’s timeless — and it’s finally yours.

Although he’s constantly touring, this is the first new music we’ve received from Anthony Hamilton since he released his single “QUEEN” in 2024.