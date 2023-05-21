Anthony Hamilton To Receive Honorary Doctorate & Deliver Keynote Speech at JCU Commencement

Legendary R&B icon Anthony Hamilton is set to take the stage to deliver the keynote address to Johnson C. Smith University graduates during the 150th Commencement Exercises on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. The Charlotte native will also be awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree during the the ceremony.

This is a well deserved honor for an artist who has been at the forefront of R&B and Soul music for the past two decades.

Hamilton has been quite busy over the past few years, even when not releasing new music. He recently unveiled his first self-published book “Cornbread, Fish n’ Collard Greens”. He is also now flexing his entrepreneurial muscle as he delves into the retail and e-commerce space with the launches of both Hamilton Corner Store, boasting “kitchen staples for every kitchen,” and also the Frances Grey x Anthony Hamilton Legacy Collection, his signature custom hat line.

In 2021, Hamilton released his 10th full-length studio offering and flagship release for his own label My Music Box in partnership with BMG, “Love Is the New Black.”

In addition, Anthony Hamilton recently announced an upcoming spring and summer 2023 tour.