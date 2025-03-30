Ari Lennox Releases New Single “Soft Girl Era” Produced by Jermaine Dupri & Bryan-Michael Cox

R&B superstar presents fans with the brand new single “Soft Girl Era” as a gift to celebrate her birthday.

The song was produced by Jermaine Dupri & Bryan-Michael Cox, who she previously teamed up with for her Billboard #1 hit song “Pressure” in 2021.

Ari peels back her layers and embraces her femineity as she yearns for the finer things, including being a passenger princess, first-class trips, and more.

Ari is embarking on her new journey where peace and serenity reign supreme, so stay tuned for more.