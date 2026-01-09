Avery Wilson Releases New Single “Good Enough”

Acclaimed R&B vocalist and The Wiz Broadway star Avery Wilson has released his latest single, “Good Enough.” Arriving on December 25, 2025, as a surprise holiday offering, the track serves as a showcase for Wilson’s technical precision and emotive storytelling as he enters a new creative phase for 2026.

“Good Enough” is a stripped-back R&B ballad that prioritizes Wilson’s vocal agility over heavy production. The track was independently released under his own label and features a collaborative team of seasoned songwriters and producers.

Known for his viral vocal runs and Broadway-caliber power, Wilson utilizes a more subdued, intimate approach on this track, emphasizing a “late-night” R&B aesthetic.

The lyrics of “Good Enough” explore the complexities of a relationship that sits between casual lust and deep emotional commitment. Wilson navigates the tension of “missing someone’s body” while acknowledging the “damage” and “emergencies” that come with modern romance.

“Good Enough” marks Wilson’s first major solo release following his high-profile run as the Scarecrow in the 2024–2025 Broadway revival of The Wiz. His performance in the musical earned him critical acclaim and a 2025 GRAMMY® nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

The single effectively pivots Wilson back into the contemporary R&B lane, building on the momentum of his previous Billboard-charting hit “Kiss the Sky.” As 2026 begins, “Good Enough” is widely viewed as a precursor to a larger body of work, potentially a long-awaited full-length project or a new EP.