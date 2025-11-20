B2K To Reunite in 2026 For “Boys 4 Life” Tour Co-Headlined by Bow Wow + Plan To Release New Album

B2K and Bow Wow Reunite for Massive “Boys 4 Life” Tour
The wait is finally over. Celebrating their 25th anniversary, iconic R&B group B2K is officially reuniting for the “Boys 4 Life” Tour. Co-headlining the trek is Bow Wow, marking a full-circle moment more than 20 years after the two acts first shared the stage on the legendary Scream Tour II in 2002.
Produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), the 28-city tour kicks off on February 12 in Columbia, SC, and wraps up on April 19 in Hampton, VA.
The tour follows B2K’s explosive surprise reunion at the 2025 BET Awards, which saw Omarion, Raz-B, J-Boog, and Lil Fizz back onstage together for the first time in years. “There was a certain level of authenticity that we all had. So in a way, we’re completing it,” Omarion said of the reunion.
The Lineup This isn’t just a tour; it’s a 2000s nostalgia festival. Joining B2K and Bow Wow are:
Jeremih
Pretty Ricky (Special Guests)
Amerie
Waka Flocka
Yung Joc
Crime Mob
Dem Franchize Boyz
In a major announcement, both B2K and Bow Wow revealed they will release new albums this February via BPC Music Group to support the tour.
“Boys 4 Life Tour” Dates:
Thursday, February 12 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Friday, February 13 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Saturday, February 14 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC
Friday, February 20 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Saturday, February 21 Memphis, TN FedExForum
Sunday, February 22 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
Thursday, March 5 Chicago, IL United Center
Friday, March 6 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Saturday, March 7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Sunday, March 8 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena
Thursday, March 12 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Friday, March 13 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Saturday, March 14 Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
Friday, March 20 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Saturday, March 21 Las Vegas, NV Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sunday, March 22 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Friday, March 27 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center
Saturday, March 28 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sunday, March 29 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
Thursday, April 2 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Friday, April 3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, April 4 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
Sunday, April 5 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Saturday, April 11 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena
Sunday, April 12 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena
Friday, April 17 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center
Saturday, April 18 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum
Sunday, April 19 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum