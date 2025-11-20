B2K To Reunite in 2026 For “Boys 4 Life” Tour Co-Headlined by Bow Wow + Plan To Release New Album

B2K and Bow Wow Reunite for Massive “Boys 4 Life” Tour

The wait is finally over. Celebrating their 25th anniversary, iconic R&B group B2K is officially reuniting for the “Boys 4 Life” Tour. Co-headlining the trek is Bow Wow, marking a full-circle moment more than 20 years after the two acts first shared the stage on the legendary Scream Tour II in 2002.

Produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), the 28-city tour kicks off on February 12 in Columbia, SC, and wraps up on April 19 in Hampton, VA.

The tour follows B2K’s explosive surprise reunion at the 2025 BET Awards, which saw Omarion, Raz-B, J-Boog, and Lil Fizz back onstage together for the first time in years. “There was a certain level of authenticity that we all had. So in a way, we’re completing it,” Omarion said of the reunion.

The Lineup This isn’t just a tour; it’s a 2000s nostalgia festival. Joining B2K and Bow Wow are:

Jeremih

Pretty Ricky (Special Guests)

Amerie

Waka Flocka

Yung Joc

Crime Mob

Dem Franchize Boyz

In a major announcement, both B2K and Bow Wow revealed they will release new albums this February via BPC Music Group to support the tour.

“Boys 4 Life Tour” Dates:

Thursday, February 12 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Friday, February 13 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Saturday, February 14 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC

Friday, February 20 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Saturday, February 21 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Sunday, February 22 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

Thursday, March 5 Chicago, IL United Center

Friday, March 6 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, March 7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Sunday, March 8 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

Thursday, March 12 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Friday, March 13 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Saturday, March 14 Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena

Friday, March 20 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Saturday, March 21 Las Vegas, NV Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sunday, March 22 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Friday, March 27 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center

Saturday, March 28 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sunday, March 29 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Thursday, April 2 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Friday, April 3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, April 4 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

Sunday, April 5 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Saturday, April 11 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

Sunday, April 12 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena

Friday, April 17 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center

Saturday, April 18 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum

Sunday, April 19 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum