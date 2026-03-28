B5 Returns With New Single “E.T.A.”

Iconic R&B quintet B5 has released their latest single, “E.T.A.,” marking a new chapter for the group as they continue their North American tour. The track, released through the group’s independent venture Motion 6 Collective, features the band’s signature hip-hop soul harmonies set against a contemporary, polished production.

“E.T.A.” explores themes of romantic anticipation and excitement, characterized by a melodic structure supported by a heavy bassline and skittering hi-hats. The single serves as a return to the harmony-driven sound that established the group as an R&B staple in the early 2000s.

The new music arrives as B5 participates in the “Boys 4 Life Tour,” a 28-city arena run produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC). Co-headlined by Bow Wow, the tour represents a significant milestone for the group, occurring more than 20 years after B5 and Bow Wow first performed together during the 2005 Scream Tour IV: The Heartthrobs.

The tour launched on February 12 in Columbia, SC, and is scheduled to conclude on April 26 in Memphis, TN. Tickets for the remaining dates are currently available to the public.

In a strategic shift away from the traditional major label system, B5 has restructured as a self-contained media entity known as the Motion 6 Collective. The venture is a partnership with renowned music mogul Devyne Stephens, designed to provide the quintet with greater creative freedom and autonomy.

This independent model allows the group to manage their legacy and new output directly, moving forward from their early career experiences as major label artists.

“E.T.A.” is available now on all major streaming platforms.