B5 To Join B2K & Bow Wow On The “Boys 4 Life Tour”

R&B quintet B5 has officially joined the star-studded “Boys 4 Life Tour,” marking a high-profile return to the stage for brothers Dustin, Kelly, Patrick, Carnell, and Bryan Breeding. Produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), the arena tour is co-headlined by Bow Wow, signaling a full-circle moment two decades after the acts first toured together on 2005’s “Scream Tour IV: The HeartThrobs.”

The Breeding brothers made their debut in Louisville, joining an expansive lineup that capitalizes on early-2000s nostalgia. The roster includes prominent Y2K-era hitmakers such as B2K, Amerie, Yung Joc, Waka Flocka, Crime Mob, and Dem Franchize Boyz, with special appearances by Pretty Ricky.

The reunion comes as B5 transitions into a new phase of their career, moving away from the major label system that launched them. The group has restructured as a self-contained media entity known as the Motion 6 Collective.

Under a strategic partnership with industry veteran Devyne Stephens, this new venture grants the group total creative autonomy. Industry analysts view the move as a reflection of the broader trend of established artists seeking “self-contained” business models to manage their legacy and future output.

The 28-city trek, which commenced on February 12 in Columbia, SC, is currently midway through its North American run. The tour is slated to conclude on April 26 in Memphis, TN.

The group’s addition to the “Boys 4 Life” lineup has generated significant social media engagement, fueled by the current resurgence of Y2K-era R&B. While the tour focuses on the hits that defined their early career, representatives for the group confirmed that this trek serves as a prelude to new music. A forthcoming B5 studio album—their first under the Motion 6 Collective—is currently in development.

Tickets for the remaining dates of the “Boys 4 Life Tour” are available now through major ticketing platforms.