Babyface Releases New Album “Girls Night Out” (Stream)

Iconic singer/songwriter Babyface has just released his latest album called “Girls Night Out”. The project features collaborations between the legendary artist and many of the bright female stars in R&B today.

Included on the album is the first single “Keeps On Fallin'” featuring Ella Mai which just hit #1 on the Adult R&B Radio Charts. Other guests on the album include Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Queen Naija, Muni Long, Tink, Sevyn Streeter and more.

Kehlani was featured on the previously released single “Seamless”, while Queen Naija was on the recently released song “Game Over”.

This is the first new album from Babyface since he gave us “Return of the Tender Lover” back in 2015.