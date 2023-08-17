Babyface’s Latest Single “As A Matter Of Fact” Becomes His Longest Running Atop Adult R&B Chart

Iconic singer/songwriter Babyface is adding another accolade to his legendary career. It has been announced that his current single “As A Matter Of Fact” has reached five consecutive weeks at the top spot on Billboard’s R&B Adult Airplay chart.

This achievement not only marks Babyface’s longest-running single to date but also the longest streak from a male artist in 3 years on this chart.

Babyface, who signed with P Music Group for management in April of 2022, partnered with the label to release “As a matter of fact.” This collaboration showcases the synergy between Babyface and P Music Group, highlighting their shared vision for releasing exceptional music.

It is a moment of celebration for Babyface, who has not reached the number one position as a solo artist in 26 years.

The partnership between Babyface and Michael Paran goes beyond management and label, as they have also collaborated on a publishing company called Fazez, Inc. Babyface adds about the accolade:

“I am grateful and blessed to have another number one song on Billboard’s R&B radio chart as a solo artist after 26 years. I am thankful to still be here and do what I love, creating music. It will always come back to the music.”

“As A Matter Of Fact” was the first new music that Babyface released following his album “Girls Night Out” last year.