BJ The Chicago Kid Teams Up With Coco Jones For New Single “Spend the Night”

BJ the Chicago Kid and Coco Jones come together for the new duet single “Spend the Night”.

The song helps bid farewell to summer as a feel-good R&B anthem. The beat was produced by Yeti, who will be teaming up with BJ the Chicago Kid for an upcoming collaborative album.

BJ shares about the new single:

“Music is like a journey, and with our new song, we’ve taken an exciting detour from our standard sounds. It’s an experimental experience. Sometimes, you have to wander off the beaten path to discover a whole new world of creativity.”

Meanwhile, Coco also adds:

“Working with BJ was such an awesome experience. I am always so inspired by artists who love what they do. I think this song, with our tones together, is something really special.”

“Spend The Night” follows previous releases from BJ including “Liquor Store In The Sky” featuring Freddie Gibbs and “Forgot Your Name.”