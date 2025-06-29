Brandy & Monica Announce Co-Headlining “The Boy Is Mine” Tour

R&B legends Brandy & Monica have officially announced their “The Boy Is Mine” co-headlining tour.

Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the 24-city arena tour kicks off October 16 and travels across the U.S. through December 7. It also marks a historic moment more than 25 years in the making, building on the legacy of their 1998 game-changing duet “The Boy Is Mine,” which spent a record-shattering 13 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Joining them on the road is a powerhouse lineup of special guests: superstar Kelly Rowland, chart-topping singer-songwriter Muni Long, and rising star Jamal Roberts, fresh off his 2025 American Idol Season 23 win.

Last year Brandy and Monica captivated a new generation with a surprise cameo in Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” music video, while also lending their voices to the official remix.

It’s a monumental moment: it’s not only the first time Brandy and Monica have toured together, but a generational convergence honoring their unmatched influence while ushering in a bold new era of R&B. They add:

“This really is a full-circle moment. Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion—it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.” — Brandy

“The love that ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to receive means everything to me. This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us.” — Monica

Tickets are on sale now, and you can check the full itinerary of dates below. A cinematic mini-movie is also out now to commemorate the moment.

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR DATES

Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long & Jamal Roberts



Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Fri 11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center