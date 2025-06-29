Brandy & Monica Announce Co-Headlining “The Boy Is Mine” Tour

R&B legends Brandy & Monica have officially announced their “The Boy Is Mine” co-headlining tour.
Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the 24-city arena tour kicks off October 16 and travels across the U.S. through December 7. It also marks a historic moment more than 25 years in the making, building on the legacy of their 1998 game-changing duet “The Boy Is Mine,” which spent a record-shattering 13 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Joining them on the road is a powerhouse lineup of special guests: superstar Kelly Rowland, chart-topping singer-songwriter Muni Long, and rising star Jamal Roberts, fresh off his 2025 American Idol Season 23 win.
Last year Brandy and Monica captivated a new generation with a surprise cameo in Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” music video, while also lending their voices to the official remix.
It’s a monumental moment: it’s not only the first time Brandy and Monica have toured together, but a generational convergence honoring their unmatched influence while ushering in a bold new era of R&B. They add:
“This really is a full-circle moment. Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion—it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.” — Brandy
“The love that ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to receive means everything to me. This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us.” — Monica
Tickets are on sale now, and you can check the full itinerary of dates below. A cinematic mini-movie is also out now to commemorate the moment.
THE BOY IS MINE TOUR DATES
Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long & Jamal Roberts
Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum
Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC
Fri 11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center