Brian McKnight may have recently announced his retirement from new music but he’s not showing any signs of slowing down with new content.

The legendary singer links up with jazz musician Dave Koz for the new single “Summertime in New York City”.

The companion visual for the song is meant to capture the feeling of New York City during the pandemic in its raw form.

In case you missed it, Brian McKnight released his final album “Exodus” earlier this year.