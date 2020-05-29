Brian McKnight Reveals Cover Art & Release Date for Final Album “Exodus” + Releases New Single “Bad”

Brian McKnight is set to end the album recording aspect of his legendary career with the release of his upcoming album “Exodus”. This will be McKnight’s 20th album overall and will release on June 26th, 2020.

The project contains the previously released single “Nobody” which is currently moving up the Urban A/C charts. The video for that song included footage from the singer’s recent wedding.

Overall, “Exodus” contains 13 songs including the previously heard “Gone” and “Neva Get Enuf of U”. The remaining songs include throw back funk, signature love songs, a poignant tribute, and a surprise cover song performed only as Brian McKnight could.

You can also check out the new song “Bad” below which he gives us a listen to today as well.

Only time will tell if this will actually be the final released from McKnight, but he would surely leave behind a timeless legacy.