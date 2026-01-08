Bruno Mars Announces Upcoming Album “The Romantic”

After a decade of anticipation, the “Bachelor of Soul” is officially back to reclaim his throne. Bruno Mars has announced the arrival of his fourth solo studio album, The Romantic, set to drop on February 27 via Atlantic Records. For the collectors and purists, an exclusive first-pressing numbered vinyl is currently available for pre-order while supplies last. The campaign kicks off in earnest this Friday, January 9, with the release of the project’s lead single.

While it has been ten years since his last solo project, Mars hasn’t exactly been idle. If anything, 2024 and 2025 served as a masterclass in global dominance. He recently shattered records with the Lady Gaga-assisted, GRAMMY®-winning ballad “Die With A Smile,” which became the fastest song in Spotify history to cross one billion streams, reigning atop the Billboard Global 200 for a record-tying 18 weeks.

Not one to rest on his laurels, he pivoted to the high-energy, infectious “APT.” with ROSÉ. The track was recently crowned the most globally streamed song of 2025 by Apple Music after a marathon run: 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart and 12 weeks atop the Global 200. Beyond the numbers, “APT.” swept the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards for “Song of the Year” and enters the 68th Annual GRAMMY® Awards with three major nods, including “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year.”

With a catalog that already defines the modern pop and R&B era, The Romantic promises to be the definitive musical event of 2026. Stay tuned for what is sure to be a historic rollout.