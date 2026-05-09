Bruno Mars Releases “Lo Arriesgo Todo”, A Spanish Version of Hit Single “Risk It All”

16-time GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars has expanded his global reach with the release of “Lo Arriesgo Todo,” the official Spanish-language version of his hit single “Risk It All.” The track is now available across all major streaming platforms via Atlantic Records, with a commemorative 7-inch vinyl featuring both versions currently open for pre-order.

The release arrives amid a historic commercial run for Mars. His fourth solo effort, The Romantic, recently secured the biggest debut of his career, marking his first album to premiere at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project has maintained a dominant global presence, hitting the top spot on both Apple and Spotify’s global album charts.

Record-Breaking Chart Performance

The Spanish-language debut follows a series of unprecedented milestones for Mars in the 2024–2026 cycle:

“I Just Might”: Secured Mars’ 10th Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 and his inaugural No. 1 debut.

“Risk It All”: Peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Streaming Songs lists, marking his 22nd career Top 10 hit.

“Die With A Smile” (with Lady Gaga): Named the fastest song in Spotify history to reach 1 billion streams.

“APT.” (with ROSÉ): Recognized as the IFPI’s biggest-selling global single of 2025 and Apple Music’s most-streamed song of the same year.

“The Romantic” Global Tour and Civic Honors

Mars recently launched The Romantic Tour—his first full headlining trek in nearly a decade—with two sold-out performances at Allegiant Stadium. In recognition of his cultural impact, Clark County officials officially declared April 10 as “Bruno Mars Day” and presented the artist with a key to the Las Vegas Strip.

In a rare tribute to his lasting legacy, Park Avenue was officially renamed Bruno Mars Drive, placing him alongside iconic figures such as Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra who have received similar honors in the city.

A Legacy of Global Dominance

As of 2026, Mars has further solidified his status as an industry vanguard. In January 2025, he became the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 150 million monthly listeners. He also holds the record for the most RIAA Diamond-certified singles by any artist, with seven certifications to date.

Notably, his hallmark hit “Just the Way You Are” has become the highest-certified song in RIAA history at 21x Platinum, while his debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, continues to hold the record for the longest-running studio album by a solo male artist on the Billboard 200.

The Romantic and the new single “Lo Arriesgo Todo” are available now on all major digital service providers.