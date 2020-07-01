CeeLo Green Releases New Album “CeeLo Green is… Thomas Callaway”

Legendary artist CeeLo Green has just released his new album “CeeLo Green is…Thomas Callaway”.

This is another unique project from an artist who is never afraid to push the envelope. We got a taste of that with the first single “Lead Me” with its vintage brand of soul music.

To create this unique body of work he linked up with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, who drove the creative direction on the album. The album was recorded in Nashville and you definitely get that feel when listening to the project.

In a recent interview we conducted with CeeLo Green, he told us about his current approach to creating music:

CeeLo Green: I’ve been really fortunate throughout the span of my career to offer alternatives and fill the voids with a uniqueness. These kind of rarities. I like to consider myself a shaman for that old spirit. I’ve got all of those ghosts in me and I’ve got to exercise it on occasion. I’m just really an honest and transparent honest. If something is genuine to me, I’ll express it with the utmost confidence. I’m also a win, lose, or draw artist and individual. If I commit myself to craft, I’m all in it at 100%. That type of integrity and dignity, it has to count for something. I’ve been fortunate to act in that way, and it really be the love that’s invested in it be reciprocated the way it has.

Get into the new album from CeeLo Green today!