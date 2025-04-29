Coco Jones Releases Debut Album “Why Not More?” (Stream)

R&B sensation Coco Jones has just released her highly anticipated debut album “Why Not More?” via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings.

The 14-track album features a star-studded list of collaborators including YG Marley, Future, London on da Track and more. Why Not More? is a bold, redefining project that showcases Coco’s vulnerability & confidence.

Included on the project are previously released singles “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” “Most Beautiful Design,” “Taste,” and “You.”

Coco adds about the album:

“Why Not More? is the question I’ve been asking myself in hopes of understanding me and growing in confidence. This album is about leaning into whoever you are right now without worrying about who you’ve been or who you want to be in the future. Authenticity will never lead you to the wrong place, so why not lean in?”

Next month, Coco will embark on her headlining Why Not More? Tour hitting major cities across the world including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London and more, with support from Lady London and TA Thomas on select dates.